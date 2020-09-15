Mid – Senior Full-Stack C# Developer

ENVIRONMENT:  

An innovative Software House in Durbanville wants your talented coding skills to become as their next Mid-Senior Full Stack C# Developer. Your core role will entail designing & maintaining a suite of enterprise applications supporting customers in various industries. You will require strong Integration Development experience, SQL, C#, T-SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Git, Bootstrap, jQuery, Angular/React/Vue.js, NHibernate and Spring.NET. 

 

REQUIREMENTS:  

Must-Haves – 

  • C# 

  • Microsoft SQL Server 

  • T-SQL 

  • JavaScript 

  • HTML 

  • CSS 

 

Additional – 

  • Git 

  • Bootstrap 

  • jQuery 

  • Angular / React / Vue.js 

  • NHibernate 

  • Spring.NET 

 

Nice-to-haves – 

  • Agile 

  • DevOps 

  • Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery 

  • Knowledge of SOLID principles 

  • Design Patterns 

  • Entity Framework 

  • Power BI 

 

ATTRIBUTES: 

  • Works well in a diverse team. 

  • Logical, lateral & analytical thinker. 

  • Problem solving. 

  • Good verbal and written communication skills 

  • Takes responsibility and sees jobs through to completion. 

