Senior BI Developer

Job Advert Summary

The Senior BI Developer with a substantial experience to join its Business Intelligence and Reporting team. The successful candidate will work with the team to both develop new and enhance and support existing solutions.

Maitland Group is currently working from home and currently expects to return to the office some time in 2021. This position is one that optionally allows the successful candidate to continue to work from home after the return to office, meeting up with the rest of the team in the office once or twice a week.Minimum Requirements• A degree or diploma (3 years) with majors Information Systems or Computer Science will be a strong advantage.

• A good working knowledge of IT systems in a corporate environment.

• At least 5 years, but preferably more SQL Server development experience, with strong T/SQL skills including building complex stored procedures, functions, and views.

• At least 8 years’ experience in building integration solutions independently.Duties and Responsibilities• Maintain, enhance, and extend Maitland’s extensive SQL Server 2017 based based data warehouse load processes.

• Work with both Business Analysts and business owners to development of new reports and dashboards and the enhancement of existing reports and dashboards.

• Performance tuning of stored procedures and reports

• Assist the Business Analysts to investigate issues and help them in their data analysis.

• Be on regular after-hour stand-by support for the data warehouse loads.

• Drive deliverables from inception to delivery.

• Ensure that development standards and processes are followed according to Maitland’s best practices.Skills and Competencies• The below skills are not an absolute requirement but would give the candidate a significant advantage over others.

• Experience with a non-Microsoft reporting solution (ideally IBM Cognos, including Framework Manager and Report Studio)

• Asset Management and Unit Trust industry business knowledge

• One or more of the below skills would be an advantage:

• Basic C# development experience, to work with custom developed data load processes.

• Basic XML knowledge, to support the provision of data to other applications

• Microsoft Power BI, for internal dashboarding

• Oracle database PL/SQL development, to support the extraction of data from Oracle based operational systems.

• Strong attention to accuracy and detail

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, including an ability to work independently from the business analyst team when appropriate.

• A high tolerance for ambiguity as requirements are not always clear at the start of a project and can change as users and analysts start to see the data.

• Will be self-starter who can take the initiative to learn new technologies independently, and not just wait to be sent on training.

• Solid time management and communication skills essential.

• Ability to multi-task and to work on multiple project streams simultaneously

• High personal integrity

