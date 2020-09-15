Senior Software Engineer (C#.Net)

ENVIRONMENT: An innovative Financial Service Provider seeks the expertise of a highly skilled Senior Software Engineer to drive new initiatives & enhancements while resolving live issues and deliver successful projects. You must possess a B Degree or National Diploma in IT or Computer Science, have at least 5 years’ work experience as a C#.Net Developer with 3+ years’ in a Financial Services environment and other skills should include: MVC, .Net Core, Web APIs, jQuery/JavaScript, JSON, HTML/CSS, Git/Gitlab, Visual Studio, SQL Server and strong understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps & SOA. DUTIES: Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines.

Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team.

Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required.

Support and maintain production system(s).

Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines.

Continuously identify and solve technical problems.

Assist and mentor junior members within the team. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 5 years’ working experience as a C# .Net Developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, Web APIs, jQuery/ JavaScript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Git/Gitlab, Visual Studio, SQL Server.

3+ Years in Financial Services.

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps, and SOA.

Proven track record in working with agile teams and successfully delivering Agile-based software projects.

Available to work flexible shifts; including weekends and statutory holidays on a rotational basis if required. Advantageous – Any FinTech experience.

Worked with any of the following technologies: Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon Native Cloud Services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD.

Experience with tools including ELK Stack and New Relic. ATTRIBUTES: Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and enjoys problem solving.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.