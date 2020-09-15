Software Engineer (C#.Net)

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced Digital Financial Service Provider seeks a skilled Software Engineer to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and track record of delivering changes and new functionality. You will require a B Degree or National Diploma in IT or Computer Science, have at least 1+ years’ experience within a Financial Services environment and 3 years’ work experience with C#, ASP.Net, MVC, Web APIs, jQuery/JavaScript, JSON, HTML/CSS, Visual Studio, SQL Server (T-SQL, SSIS packages), AWS & Microservices. DUTIES: Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines.

Adhere to coding standards defined by the technical management team.

Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required.

Support and maintain production system(s).

Ensure that all support queries are logged and attend to system queries according to agreed timelines.

Continuously identify and solve technical problems. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology or Computer Science. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 3 years’ working experience with the following technologies: C#, ASP.Net, MVC, Web APIs, jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Visual Studio, SQL Server (T-SQL, SSIS packages), AWS, Microservices.

1+ Years in Financial Services.

Proven track record in working with agile teams and successfully delivering Agile-based software projects.

Available to work flexible shifts; including weekends and statutory holidays on a rotational basis if required. Advantageous – Any FinTech experience. ATTRIBUTES: Thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and enjoys problem solving.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.