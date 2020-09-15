Software Security Engineer (CH573)

Our client , a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a Security Engineer to join their Engineering team in Cape Town.The client is a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join them. The company market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.This position reports to the Software Engineering Team Lead (DevOps)Security Engineers are responsible for securing building and operating security controls, and building out a security platform to support the online business.The security engineers work closely with the platform and development teams to build a strong defence, as well as enable and support a culture of DevSecOps in the development teams.The company is growing quickly, which brings a number of unique and interesting challenges. Security is growing rapidly in the organization and there is a lot of opportunity to shape the tools, technologies, and culture of security in the company.Your daily work will involve:
- Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support defensive security
- Mentoring and coaching security within the organization
- Deploying, operating, and monitoring SIEM, IPS/IDS
- Responding to Security Incidents
- Expanding security auditing and monitoring capabilities
- Developing custom applications to monitor red flag situations
- Working with DevOps to secure the platform, hardening servers, networks, Kubernetes
- Working with Application teams to secure code, consulting on implementations
- Working with Infrastructure to secure the physical environments (office networks, etc)
- Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
- Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems
- Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems
To achieve this, we’re looking for someone that:
- Is passionate about technology and security
- Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry
- Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well
- Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure
- Has either a degree in computer science, or industry experience
- Has experience with defensive systems (SIEM, IDS/IPS, Canaries, Fail2Ban, etc)
- Has a solid understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP, nmap, wireshark, etc)
- Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)
- Has experience with a configuration management system (Puppet, Chef, Ansible)
Top candidates will be strong in the above, but also bring some of the following to the table:
- Can write code (we use Python)
- Experience with Kafka, Apache Beam, Apache Metron, Apache Spark
- Experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider
- Experience with Kubernetes, Docker (or containers in general)
- Experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)
The Environment:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
We seek to Employ an people who:
- is forthright but respectful
- is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
- is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
- is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours
- is passionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering a world-class customer experience
- is entrepreneurial, thrives under changeand accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster
- is able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input
- is curious and challenge the status quo
- is innovative and enjoys iteration
- is collaborative
- will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts
- thinks like an ownerof the business.
- Is smart, has integrity and is hardworking.
General:
- Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities will be given preference
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.