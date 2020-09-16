Mid-Level – Senior .NET Developer

Join an expanding team of developers working in the data management industry and help them achieve global aspirations! This is an exciting, high-quality and highly motivated role that has opened up due to the growing market. The business is looking to bring on a skilled developer who wants a challenge and to grow within their sector!

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with both development and production team to build innovative features

Write exceptional code and understand unit/integration tests

Conduct research and stay up to date on latest trends in the market

Preform DevOps tasks on the code and maintain it

Skills:

String experience with SDLC and extensive knowledge of .Net frameworks and C#

Understanding of JavaScript, HTML5, CSs, Angular and Azure

knowledgeable with complex web applications, including RESTful API’s and Scalability)

Exposed to Agile frameworks – SCRUM

Candidate:

The right candidate with have great communication skills and will work well as part of a team and individually. They will be ambitious and passionate about tech with strong analytic skills as well as the desire to grow and understand the latest tech and practices.

If you are interested in this opportunity then email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. This role is a great chance to show your skills and become part of a well established team.

I look forward to speaking with you soon!

