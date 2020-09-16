Python / PHP Developer – 4+ years experience

About the Client:

Would you be eager to continually improve customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative software? My client could use your skills, passion and experience to develop solutions that will help keep thousands of websites online.

You will be given the chance to work in an Agile team and upskill yourself to working with new technologies alongside your professional career.

As their Software Developer you will be:

Continually driving process and technical improvements within the development team

In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understanding the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions

To work closely with a React Full-Stack Developer in partnership

Participate in all aspects of the software development process

Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment

Skills:

Web development (Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)

Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Object oriented development

Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage

Working with an API

An ability to demonstrate in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices.

Beneficial

Technology to serve operational and client requirements

Programming, open source Technologies and IT in general

Optimal systems and simple procedures

Agile development and a self-organising team environment

Sharing ideas and innovation

Benefits:

Remote

Flexible hours

Study leave

Paid education / qualifications

Great team

Full support from BA’s, Scrum Masters, PO’s etc

Freedom of career path choices.

Learn more/Apply for this position