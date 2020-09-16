Python / PHP Developer – 4+ years experience

About the Client:
Would you be eager to continually improve customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative software? My client could use your skills, passion and experience to develop solutions that will help keep thousands of websites online.
You will be given the chance to work in an Agile team and upskill yourself to working with new technologies alongside your professional career.
As their Software Developer you will be:
- Continually driving process and technical improvements within the development team
- In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understanding the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions
- To work closely with a React Full-Stack Developer in partnership
- Participate in all aspects of the software development process
- Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment
Skills:
- Web development (Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)
- Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)
- Software development within the Linux/Unix environment
- Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)
- Object oriented development
- Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage
- Working with an API
- An ability to demonstrate in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices.
Beneficial
- Technology to serve operational and client requirements
- Programming, open source Technologies and IT in general
- Optimal systems and simple procedures
- Agile development and a self-organising team environment
- Sharing ideas and innovation
Benefits:
- Remote
- Flexible hours
- Study leave
- Paid education / qualifications
- Great team
- Full support from BA’s, Scrum Masters, PO’s etc
- Freedom of career path choices.