React.js Front-End Developer

About the Client:

Do you want to work on a project that will grab the attention of anyone involved in modern gaming and similar concepts? My client is looking for a JavaScript developer who is proficient with React.js. You will ensure that these components and the overall application are robust and easy to maintain. You will coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the project. You can expect to work on 3D, VR and AR projects for a range of clients and in-house projects.

As their Front-End React Developer you will be:

Developing and implementing new user interface components features using React.js

Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use

Translating designs and wireframes into high quality code

Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers

Utilizing collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product

Skills:

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

Thorough understanding of React.js (or similar framework) and its core principles

Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux)

Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript

Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js)

Familiarity with RESTful APIs

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

A knack for benchmarking and optimization

Familiarity with development pipeline and release management tools

Benefits:

Fantastic remuneration

No micromanaging

Using cutting edge technology

International clients

Remote

Flexible hours

International travel available

