React Technical Lead – 5+ years experience

About the Client:
Do you want to work for an international company looking to set up a presence in South Africa? This client would like to set up new offices in Cape Town to work on both UK and SA projects long term. They predominantly use Python back end and React front-end but this can vary project to project. They will offer other upskilling however general full-stack experience is essential.
Skills:
- Full-stack experience – 5+ years experience
- React – 3+ years
- Other framework experience beneficial
- Python experience beneficial but not essential
- Opensource back-end professional experience
- Team work
- Mentoring – ideal
- Client facing
Benefits:
- UK clients
- UK travel
- International exposure
- Work with a fantastic international team
- Get into a global expansion and office set-up quickly
