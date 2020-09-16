React Technical Lead – 5+ years experience

About the Client:

Do you want to work for an international company looking to set up a presence in South Africa? This client would like to set up new offices in Cape Town to work on both UK and SA projects long term. They predominantly use Python back end and React front-end but this can vary project to project. They will offer other upskilling however general full-stack experience is essential.

Skills:

Full-stack experience – 5+ years experience

React – 3+ years

Other framework experience beneficial

Python experience beneficial but not essential

Opensource back-end professional experience

Team work

Mentoring – ideal

Client facing

Benefits:

UK clients

UK travel

International exposure

Work with a fantastic international team

Get into a global expansion and office set-up quickly

