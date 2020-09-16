SAP Functional Consultant

Our client is a Retail Giant that loves looking after their employees and provides an amazing workplace.
They are looking for a Junior Functional Analyst with Extensive Retail experience.
The Successful candiate will have the following experience:
Essential:
* 2 – 3 years SAP experience
* 2 years Retail Domain Experience
* At least 1 Full implemetnation being a retail enviroment.
* Exposure to SA FI and Integration to Logistics moduls
* Basic exposure to SAP CCS Solution (Now SAP Settlements Management)
* Strong SAP Integration Experience
Exposure to SAP Logistics (SD & MM) Specifically Pricing and Interaction with FI
Should hav strong skills in:
* Logistics Documents
* SAP Logistics Pricing Technique
* Purchase order processing (including Temporary intercompaby processing – Specifically billing)
* POS Billing Processing
Apply now for more information on this amazing venture.