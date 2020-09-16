SAP Functional Consultant

Our client is a Retail Giant that loves looking after their employees and provides an amazing workplace.

They are looking for a Junior Functional Analyst with Extensive Retail experience.

The Successful candiate will have the following experience:

Essential:

* 2 – 3 years SAP experience

* 2 years Retail Domain Experience

* At least 1 Full implemetnation being a retail enviroment.

* Exposure to SA FI and Integration to Logistics moduls

* Basic exposure to SAP CCS Solution (Now SAP Settlements Management)

* Strong SAP Integration Experience

Exposure to SAP Logistics (SD & MM) Specifically Pricing and Interaction with FI

Should hav strong skills in:

* Logistics Documents

* SAP Logistics Pricing Technique

* Purchase order processing (including Temporary intercompaby processing – Specifically billing)

* POS Billing Processing

Apply now for more information on this amazing venture.

