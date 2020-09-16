SAP HR Business Analyst

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a SAP HR Consultant to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices. They are based Brackenfell.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– 3-5 years In-depth knowledge of HR processes

– Aris Modelling

– Business Analysis

– Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

– Experience in participating in projects

– Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

– Commercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills Required:

– 3- 5 years SAP HR experience

– 3 -5 years Retail Industry experience

– 2- 3 years HR / Payroll qualification or relevant work experience advantageous

– 2 – 3 years SAP SuccessFactors experience advantageous

Minimum qualifications:

– Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

– 2 Year FTI Diploma

South African Citizens & Residents Only.

