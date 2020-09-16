Senior SAP Functional Analyst

Our client is a Retail Giant that loves looking after their employees and provides an amazing workplace.
They are looking for a Senior Functional Analyst with Extensive Retail experience.
The Successful candiate will have the following experience:
Essential:
– 12 – 15 Years SAP Experience;
– 5+ Years SAP Retail Domain Experience;
– At least 5 Full implementations with a minimum of 1 being in a Retail Environment
– Exposure to SAP FI and Integration to Logistics Modules;
– Basic Exposure to SAP CCS Solution (Now SAP Settlements Management);
– Strong SAP Integration Experience;
Exposure to SAP Logistics (SD & MM) Specifically Pricing and Interaction with Fi;Should have strong skills in:
– Logistics Documents;
– SAP Logistics Pricing Technique;
– Purchase order Processing (Including Temporary intercompany processing – Specifically billing)
– PoS Billing Processing;