Mid Native Mobile Developer – 3+ years experience

About the Client:

My client, a locally based South African development house is looking for their next member of the team. You will be a part of a close knit team and will work closely with a Front-End and Mobile Developers. This client works on a range of projects including 3D, AR and VR with some cutting edge companies across the world; they need someone ready to jump into a dynamic and fast paced project.

As their Front-End / Mobile Developer Developer you will be:

Developing quality software

Giving input into project planning and strategy as required

Managing stakeholder and client expectations to ensure high satisfaction

Planning and estimates regarding project deadlines and development

Skills:

4+ years general development experience

2+ year iOS / Android native development experience

Team player

Relevant degree – Hons. or higher

Benefits:

Flexible hours & remote working

Experience delivering products and solutions across African continent

Catered lunches

Technology upskilling

Please ensure you meet the minimum requirements before applying for this position – due to a high volume of applications, if you haven’t received a response within 5 working days your application has been unsuccessful.

This is definitely a job you shouldn’t let slip through your fingers. Not many companies will offer as interesting of a project range in such a cutting edge industry. If you think that this job is something you might be looking for then please do not hesitate to contact me for a chat! Email: [Email Address Removed] or ph[Phone Number Removed];

