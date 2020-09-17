.NET, C# Technical Lead

Technical Lead – cape Town (R70000)

Responsiblities:

Design a and develop high quality application using Microsoft and open framework tech

Work with product management and technical leaders to implement solutions and achieve goals and monitor progress, including delivery plans, functionality, scalability and performance

Contribute to infrastructure diagrams and conduct market research

Have a test driven development mindset and create/maintain automated deployments with azure cloud infrastructure

Mentor and guide your team from end to end development.

Requirements:

Degree or National diploma in a related software, computer science course

5-7 years of software engineering

3+ years in an Agile environment

Skills:

C#, .Net Core, azure, Angular, SQL, JavaScript, Agile Methodologies

Strong end to end development skills

Hands on expedience with Microsoft technologies and architectural patterns

Microservices, message queues and application deployment with RESTful services

Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

Disability, funeral and Life cover

Social events

15 days holiday (23 after 7 years)

