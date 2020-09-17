Senior Software Engineer (ASP.NET)

Purpose Statement
- To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Software Development
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis and Design
Experience
- 7 – 10 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- SQL 2005 and higher
- .Net (C#)
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation); WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- OO Development Methodologies; An understanding of SOA.
- ASP Razor; ASP.net
- Web Component Development
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Agile Developement Life Cycle; Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- Frontend Frameworks
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
- Banking systems environment; Banking Business Model; Best Quality Assurance practices
- Object Orientated Development Environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Leadership Skills
- Decision making skills
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.