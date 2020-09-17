Senior Software Engineer (ASP.NET)

Purpose Statement

To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Software Development

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Experience

7 – 10 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#) Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation); WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies; An understanding of SOA. ASP Razor; ASP.net Web Component Development



Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Agile Developement Life Cycle; Standards and governance

Testing practices

Frontend Frameworks

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Banking systems environment; Banking Business Model; Best Quality Assurance practices

Object Orientated Development Environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Leadership Skills

Decision making skills

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

