Senior Software Engineer (ASP.NET)

Sep 17, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Software Development

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Experience

  • 7 – 10 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • SQL 2005 and higher
    • .Net (C#)
    • Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
    • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation); WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
    • XAML
    • OO Development Methodologies; An understanding of SOA.
    • ASP Razor; ASP.net
    • Web Component Development

Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Agile Developement Life Cycle; Standards and governance
  • Testing practices
  • Frontend Frameworks

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
  • Banking systems environment; Banking Business Model; Best Quality Assurance practices
  • Object Orientated Development Environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Leadership Skills
  • Decision making skills

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

