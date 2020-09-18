BI Developer (CH599)

Ref: CH599 ADVERTISEMENTOur client, a the fast growing online food delivery business is looking for a highly talented, motivated and results-driven BI Developer to join their team in Cape Town. About the client:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Your responsibilities will include:

Supporting the business’ BI, data and reporting needs

Building new reports in QlikSense

Adding new data fields to QlikView

Setting up and maintaining automated operational and financial reports to internal and external stakeholders

Analysis of data and providing ad-hoc reports

Facilitating and/or setting up of reports that can be used to report on in various management and business review forums

Working closely with all of the teams to understand their data and BI needs.

Facilitating access to the required data and also striving to make access to information as seamless as possible.

Extracting data currently not available through our standardised BI tools.

Analysing data and providing insights in an appropriate and easy to understand manner

Attributes required:

Solutions-oriented with a can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills are imperative

You have a track record of delivering high-quality work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to distill the conclusions of findings form large data sets in easy to understand and to the point reports

Ability and appetite to get involved in multiple projects

Ability to prioritise and manage multiple stakeholders expectations

Focused on getting the job done, yet having fun doing so

Taking ownership and displaying accountability in the work required of you

There must be a keen interest in e-commerce, and even better the gig economy

Your experience and qualifications:

You have a degree in the related fields of computer science, engineering, statistics or mathematics.

You have experience working with big sets of data

You have worked in the field of BI and data for 1+ years

You have knowledge of QlikView and/or QlikSense, SQL

Python and or R knowledge are certainly an advantage

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition the group being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

We seek to Employ:

is respectful but forthright

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)

is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.

is curious and challenge the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts

thinks like an owner of the business

is smart, has integrity and is hard working

General:

The company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities will be given preference

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position