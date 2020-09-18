BI Developer (CH599)

Ref: CH599 ADVERTISEMENTOur client, a the fast growing online food delivery business is looking for a highly talented, motivated and results-driven BI Developer to join their team in Cape Town. About the client:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Your responsibilities will include:
- Supporting the business’ BI, data and reporting needs
- Building new reports in QlikSense
- Adding new data fields to QlikView
- Setting up and maintaining automated operational and financial reports to internal and external stakeholders
- Analysis of data and providing ad-hoc reports
- Facilitating and/or setting up of reports that can be used to report on in various management and business review forums
- Working closely with all of the teams to understand their data and BI needs.
- Facilitating access to the required data and also striving to make access to information as seamless as possible.
- Extracting data currently not available through our standardised BI tools.
- Analysing data and providing insights in an appropriate and easy to understand manner
Attributes required:
- Solutions-oriented with a can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills are imperative
- You have a track record of delivering high-quality work in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to distill the conclusions of findings form large data sets in easy to understand and to the point reports
- Ability and appetite to get involved in multiple projects
- Ability to prioritise and manage multiple stakeholders expectations
- Focused on getting the job done, yet having fun doing so
- Taking ownership and displaying accountability in the work required of you
- There must be a keen interest in e-commerce, and even better the gig economy
Your experience and qualifications:
- You have a degree in the related fields of computer science, engineering, statistics or mathematics.
- You have experience working with big sets of data
- You have worked in the field of BI and data for 1+ years
- You have knowledge of QlikView and/or QlikSense, SQL
- Python and or R knowledge are certainly an advantage
The Environment
:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition the group being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
We seek to Employ:
- is respectful but forthright
- is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
- is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
- is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)
- is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience
- is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster
- is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.
- is curious and challenge the status quo
- is innovative and enjoys iteration
- is collaborative
- will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts
- thinks like an owner of the business
- is smart, has integrity and is hard working
General:
- The company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities will be given preference
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.