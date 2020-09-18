BI Developer (CH599)

Ref:  CH599 ADVERTISEMENTOur client, a the fast growing online food delivery business is looking for a highly talented, motivated and results-driven BI Developer to join their team in Cape Town. About the client:We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.Your responsibilities will include:

  • Supporting the business’ BI, data and reporting needs

  • Building new reports in QlikSense

  • Adding new data fields to QlikView

  • Setting up and maintaining automated operational and financial reports to internal and external stakeholders

  • Analysis of data and providing ad-hoc reports

  • Facilitating and/or setting up of reports that can be used to report on in various management and business review forums

  • Working closely with all of the teams to understand their data and BI needs.

  • Facilitating access to the required data and also striving to make access to information as seamless as possible.

  • Extracting data currently not available through our standardised BI tools.

  • Analysing data and providing insights in an appropriate and easy to understand manner

 Attributes required:

  • Solutions-oriented with a can-do attitude and high energy

  • Strong analytical and critical thinking skills are imperative

  • You have a track record of delivering high-quality work in a fast-paced environment

  • Ability to distill the conclusions of findings form large data sets in easy to understand and to the point reports

  • Ability and appetite to get involved in multiple projects

  • Ability to prioritise and manage multiple stakeholders expectations

  • Focused on getting the job done, yet having fun doing so

  • Taking ownership and displaying accountability in the work required of you

  • There must be a keen interest in e-commerce, and even better the gig economy

Your experience and qualifications:

  • You have a degree in the related fields of computer science, engineering, statistics or mathematics.

  • You have experience working with big sets of data

  • You have worked in the field of BI and data for 1+ years

  • You have knowledge of QlikView and/or QlikSense, SQL

  • Python and or R knowledge are certainly an advantage

The Environment

:

  • Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition the group being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

  • We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

  • We are short on ego and high on output.

  • We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

  • We love what we do and what we are creating.

We seek to Employ:

  • is respectful but forthright

  • is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

  • is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

  • is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)

  • is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

  • is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

  • is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.

  • is curious and challenge the status quo

  • is innovative and enjoys iteration

  • is collaborative

  • will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts

  • thinks like an owner of the business

  • is smart, has integrity and is hard working

General:

  • The company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities will be given preference

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position