Business Analyst: Online Lending

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business to formulate and hand over functional specifications for the online credit platform in order to grow on-line capabilities, deliver a better online customer experience and driving increased engagement, loyalty and revenue.

Steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of such systems.

Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

7 years’ proven experience as a Business Analyst in the Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology

Knowledge

Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

The Banking Industry (Products and Customer needs)

The Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry

The Internet and developing Web-based products and services

Web applications related to money transactions

Social media and e-commerce for brands

Online client behaviour and industry best practices

Credit Scoring

National Credit Act (NCA)

National Credit Regulator (NCR)

Business analysis and design

Project Management principles and methodologies

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Agile development principles and methodologies (certification will be advantageous)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas

Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting

Analysing_Working with Financial Information

Learning and researching_Acquiring Information

Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively

Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships

Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work

Persuading and Influencing

Working with People

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Clear criminal and credit record

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

[[Tariq Samodien]]

Learn more/Apply for this position