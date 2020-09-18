iOS Developer Cape Town R1m

A very exciting role has become available at a company that is building the world’s biggest sports networking platform. This business is looking for the best of the best to join them, supplying you with top of the range MAC equipment to work off.

Essential requirements:

– BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

– Proven working experience in software development

– Working experience in iOS development

– Have published one or more iOS apps in the app store

– A deep familiarity with Objective-C

– Experience working with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, Core Graphics and Core Text

– Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

– Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

– Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Reference Number for this position is MH50884. This is a permanent role-based Cape Town. Budget is in the region of R700k to R1m per annum based on experience, skillset and current level. Contact Michelle on [Email Address Removed], at e-merge.co.za

