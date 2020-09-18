Microsoft Technical Support

Although this organisation is over 15 years old and very stable, it has retained it’s start-up energy level. The focus on strong relationships with both clients and staff. The team is energetic, innovative and enjoys continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge building in a truly Agile manner.

The organization is strongly Microsoft aligned with proven Azure capabilities. Based in the CBD, they have progressive views about flexi-time and remote work opportunities. You would be rewarded with a monthly bonus program, 18 +days annual leave and numerous other benefits. It is a highly cosmopolitan work environment with a very flat organisational structure offering a variety of promotional opportunities.

Responsibilities:

Designing solutions for customers from existing templates and solutions sets.

Implementing digital transformation technologies.

Providing technical assistance for implementations.

Driving digital adoption.

Providing support to resolve IT queries.

Assisting on the service desk when required.

Problem management by identifying root cause analysis and problem resolution.

Identifying opportunities for developing new projects, processes or templates.

Creating and maintaining accurate documentation and tooling.

Conducting monthly checks on back-ups.

Skills / Experience:

5+ yearsâ€™ proven work experience as Technical Support Specialist or similar role.

Proven experience with strategic planning, problem solving and supporting Microsoft environments.

Proven experience with Office 365, Active Directory, SQL, Azure and Microsoft Exchange.

Proven experience with installing, maintaining and troubleshooting networks – LAN and wireless networks, firewalls, DHCP, DNS and TCP/IP.

Good understanding of the ITIL Framework.

Brilliant with a support ticketing system and experience in beating SLA targets.

Familiarity with risk management and quality assurance control.

Hands-on experience with project management tools.

Advantageous Skills / Experience:

Experience with Autotask or Nable.

Microsoft Certified Professional – MCSE, MCSA.

Microsoft SharePoint, Teams Implementation Experience.

Sophos Certified Engineer.

Cisco Meraki Solutions Specialist.

Mimecast certified.

