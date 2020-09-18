.NET Software Developer (CH598)

Ref CH598Our client is an exciting, fast-growing and established cloud IT business with offices in Somerset West. Focused on backup, storage and archiving and at the forefront of cloud services they have successfully evolved into a leading Cloud backup and storage providerOn the back the continued growth of the cloud industry, we are looking for a C# Developer to join their team. The .Net Developer will be working as part of the Engineering team to ensure the production of a high-quality software.Responsibilities

  • Delivering individual features.

  • Collaborating closely with the Development and Product Design team as well as the QA Engineers to build each feature right.

  • Assert the quality of code with unit tests and integration tests.

  • Perform code reviews in .NET and Angular.

  • Participate in Research and Innovation days.

  • An interest in expanding your horizons and learning new skills.

  • Remain up to date on industry trends and share knowledge among teams.

  • Perform DevOps duties on your code once running in production.

Experience and Technical Skills required:

  • Solid experience in the full SDLC and excellent knowledge of both .NET fundamentals, C#.

  • Some experience in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3 and Angular (building SPA applications)

  • Knowledge on building complex web applications (RESTful APIs, Security best practices, Scalability)

  • Writing clean, maintainable and easy-to-test code

  • Familiarity with agile development frameworks, e.g. SCRUM

  • Some experience working with Microsoft Azure

  • A passion for developing highly scalable cloud native solutions

  • Understanding of latest development best practices and standards

Nice to have:

  • Some knowledge on Google API

  • Some knowledge on Microsoft Graph API.

Personal Attributes and skills

  • Excellent written and spoken English and communication skills

  • Work well in and across teams as well as independently.

  • Be passionate and self-driven.

  • Exhibit strong attention to detail and analytical skills.

  • Desire to do things well.

 General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

