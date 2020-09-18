.NET Software Developer (CH598)

Ref CH598Our client is an exciting, fast-growing and established cloud IT business with offices in Somerset West. Focused on backup, storage and archiving and at the forefront of cloud services they have successfully evolved into a leading Cloud backup and storage providerOn the back the continued growth of the cloud industry, we are looking for a C# Developer to join their team. The .Net Developer will be working as part of the Engineering team to ensure the production of a high-quality software.Responsibilities

Delivering individual features.

Collaborating closely with the Development and Product Design team as well as the QA Engineers to build each feature right.

Assert the quality of code with unit tests and integration tests.

Perform code reviews in .NET and Angular.

Participate in Research and Innovation days.

An interest in expanding your horizons and learning new skills.

Remain up to date on industry trends and share knowledge among teams.

Perform DevOps duties on your code once running in production.

Experience and Technical Skills required:

Solid experience in the full SDLC and excellent knowledge of both .NET fundamentals, C#.

Some experience in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3 and Angular (building SPA applications)

Knowledge on building complex web applications (RESTful APIs, Security best practices, Scalability)

Writing clean, maintainable and easy-to-test code

Familiarity with agile development frameworks, e.g. SCRUM

Some experience working with Microsoft Azure

A passion for developing highly scalable cloud native solutions

Understanding of latest development best practices and standards

Nice to have:

Some knowledge on Google API

Some knowledge on Microsoft Graph API.

Personal Attributes and skills

Excellent written and spoken English and communication skills

Work well in and across teams as well as independently.

Be passionate and self-driven.

Exhibit strong attention to detail and analytical skills.

Desire to do things well.

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position