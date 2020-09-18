.NET Software Developer (CH598)

Ref CH598Our client is an exciting, fast-growing and established cloud IT business with offices in Somerset West. Focused on backup, storage and archiving and at the forefront of cloud services they have successfully evolved into a leading Cloud backup and storage providerOn the back the continued growth of the cloud industry, we are looking for a C# Developer to join their team. The .Net Developer will be working as part of the Engineering team to ensure the production of a high-quality software.Responsibilities
- Delivering individual features.
- Collaborating closely with the Development and Product Design team as well as the QA Engineers to build each feature right.
- Assert the quality of code with unit tests and integration tests.
- Perform code reviews in .NET and Angular.
- Participate in Research and Innovation days.
- An interest in expanding your horizons and learning new skills.
- Remain up to date on industry trends and share knowledge among teams.
- Perform DevOps duties on your code once running in production.
Experience and Technical Skills required:
- Solid experience in the full SDLC and excellent knowledge of both .NET fundamentals, C#.
- Some experience in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3 and Angular (building SPA applications)
- Knowledge on building complex web applications (RESTful APIs, Security best practices, Scalability)
- Writing clean, maintainable and easy-to-test code
- Familiarity with agile development frameworks, e.g. SCRUM
- Some experience working with Microsoft Azure
- A passion for developing highly scalable cloud native solutions
- Understanding of latest development best practices and standards
Nice to have:
- Some knowledge on Google API
- Some knowledge on Microsoft Graph API.
Personal Attributes and skills
- Excellent written and spoken English and communication skills
- Work well in and across teams as well as independently.
- Be passionate and self-driven.
- Exhibit strong attention to detail and analytical skills.
- Desire to do things well.
General:
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.