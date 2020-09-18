.NET Technical Lead- Cape Town

These market research specialists have created a bespoke software for their global brand. Their office is based in Century City and they have recently created a new position for a Technical lead to manage their team of 5 developers and the operations of their projects. You will also have a say on the architecture and the technology strategy the business follows.

This company is a stable business operating in more than 80 Countries, across a wide range of industries. Their culture is extremely hard working and fast paced and for that they reward it with clear career progression.

To be eligible for this role the skills and experience required are:

8+ years programming in C#.

Experience in ASP.NET, .NET Core, Micros services & Azure

Angular & OOP is beneficial

Previous experience mentoring/managing 3+ developers.

This organisation are looking to fill this role asap with a highly skilled developer, and are interviewing already.

To apply for this role or find out about a wide range of Microsoft Tech Vacancies within South Africa please send your CV to Emma Taylor [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position