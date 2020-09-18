Retail Systems IT Consultant

The purpose of this position is to implement, test and maintain retail systems software, networks, hardware and peripheral equipment in all retail stores serviced by the Western Cape Distribution Centre & Namibia and to ensure that users are sufficiently knowledgeable of system processes in order to optimize store performance.
THE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO:
▪ Maintain close working relationship with retailers.
▪ Advise and assist retailers with profitability by system application
▪ Set up, configure, install & support hardware, peripheral equipment, operating systems, networks and retail systems software in Retail stores
▪ Support the Retail Store networks, equipment and software systems
▪ Resolve hardware, software and business processing problems and queries reported through the Help Desk.
▪ Implement and manage retail IT projects
▪ Carryout software testing on new software releases
▪ Provide Training to Store Owners and Staff members, preparing User Training Manuals where necessary
▪ Compile Business Functions Manuals _System Supported
▪ Effective communication with Store Owners, staff and other stakeholders in order to provide excellent service, support and mentorship.
▪ Provide comprehensive statistics of hardware and software implemented, in order to ensure that IT standards are upheld and maintained.
▪ Compile, Implement & Drive Best Operating Procedures.
THE PERSON MUST SATISFY THE FOLLOWING COMPETENCIES:
▪ A Matric Certificate
▪ Tertiary Qualification – Financial Stream (Bookkeeper to Financial Accountant Consideration) would be advantageous
▪ Valid Code 08 driver’s license essential
▪ High Energy Level and ability to operate under pressure
▪ An IT Diploma would be advantageous
2 -3 Years’ experience in similar environment
▪ Experience with Retail Software Applications would be advantageous
▪ Sound interpersonal skills
▪ Good organizational skills
▪ Self-Management
▪ Able to work with minimal supervision / overtime
▪ Be prepared to travel extensively
▪ Valid Passport essential
▪ Solid understanding of retail store administrative procedures and controls
▪ Be able to do standby after hours / weekends and public holidays
▪ Retail Management / Supervisory Experience