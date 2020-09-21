BI Developer (EE Only)

ENVIRONMENT: A talented & results-driven BI Developer is sought by a fast-growing E-Commerce platform to join its team where you will support data and reporting needs while setting up and maintaining automated operations & financial reports to stakeholders. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/Engineering/Statistics/Mathematics or related discipline, have working experience in a similar role, have worked with big sets of data, be skilled in QlikView, Qlik Sense & SQL and be able to translate complex large data sets into simplified, easy to understand reports. Please note this is an EE position ONLY. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in the related fields of Computer Science, Engineering, Statistics or Mathematics. Experience/Skills – Working with big sets of data.

Have worked in the field of BI and data for 1+ years.

Knowledge of QlikView and/or Qlik Sense, SQL.

Able to distil the conclusions of findings form large data sets in easy to understand and to the point reports.

Ability and appetite to get involved in multiple projects. Advantageous – Python and or R knowledge. ATTRIBUTES: Solutions-oriented with a can-do attitude and high energy.

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills are imperative.

You have a track record of delivering high-quality work in a fast-paced environment

Ability to prioritise and manage multiple stakeholders’ expectations.

Focused on getting the job done, yet having fun doing so.

Take ownership and display accountability in the work required of you.

A keen interest in e-Commerce, and even better the gig economy. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.