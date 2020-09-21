Senior C# Developer – Parklands Cape Town – R900k per annum

Are you a C# Developer looking to work with cutting edge tech? A leading Cloud-based Payment Service Provider is looking for a skilled C# Developer to join their team.you will be working on a variety of different modules, including Development, Testing and Quality Assurance, and Release to Production gaining invaluable development experience.

They believe in work hard, play hard. You will start your day with morning meetups on the beach and social events every month. This is a very fast paced, high energy environment. They also offer incredible learning opportunities and flexible work hours.

What you will need:

– 5+ years C# development experience

– In-depth understanding of Agile Development Methodologies including Kanban and Scrum

– Experience with SQL, Azure DevOps, HTML, JavaScript, VB, ASP.Net, GIT, and Jira

– Some experience with .Net

Take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity and become an industry innovator. Don’t wait. APPLY NOW

Reference Number for this position is SP49404 which is a contract position based in Parklands offering R900k per annum cost to company salary negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sanchia Penny on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

