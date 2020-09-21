Stock System Controller

Job Advert Summary

A Grade 12 or relevant experience.

Willingness to work after-hours and weekends in accordance with the requirements of the unit.

Previous experience and proficiency in stock control will be an advantage.

Understanding and application of pharmacy stock systems and relevant policies and procedures.

Basic understanding of medical aid regulations and the impact on stock control.

Basic knowledge of Microsoft Office suite.

Displays accuracy and attention to detail skills.

Ability to plan and organise to ensure that work is completed in an efficient manner.

Maintains a customer-focused mindset that acknowledges the value of the customer.

Displays a team approach by participating actively and cooperatively with team members.

Maintains respectful work relationships and interpersonal effectiveness.

Sound judgement and decision making skills.

The ability to identify and demonstrate company values.

Utilises techniques to proactively improve own performance.Key OutputsResponsible for accurate stock control e.g. ensure correct parameters, control of aged, short dated, excess and obsolete stock.

Ensures stock take process and interim stock takes are done according to procedure.

Management of stock codes e.g. new codes requested, allocation of stock codes.

Responsible for pharmacy audit trails and reports.

Maintains quality client care principles.Other InformationCandidates, who are interested in applying for this position, can apply directly at https://mediclinic.erecruit.co

Please ensure that your profile is complete and up to date with the latest information, before applying.

For any online support, please contact the Mediclinic Career Centre at [Phone Number Removed];.

Learn more/Apply for this position