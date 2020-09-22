Front End Developer

Essence of the position:

It is based on a platform for supporting decision making and risk analysis. The platform ingests millions of news articles and other sources of unstructured data every day. The data is analysed with machine learning and natural language processing and then displayed to their customers in innovative ways in order to ease discovery and identification of possible risks or potential edges for innovation.

The company is looking for people who are curious, smart and enjoy learning to join a small team of skilled and experienced software developers. We have positions available for front-end and back-end developers proficient with any of the following languages:

– Java/Kotlin,

– JavaScript,

– Ruby.

Al least have working experience of 4 years essential

Remote working options are available.

To apply for this opportunity and work in a great team of developers submit your updated and detailed CV to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za

