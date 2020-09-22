IT Intern Fixed Term (12 Months) Based in Cape Town

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:

– Computer maintenance

– Setting up hardware and installing and configure software and drivers

– Cable management

– Installing well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs etc.)

– Following up and the satisfaction of calls and asking for feedback on improving services.

– Troubleshoot system failures and provide solutions to restore functionality

– Keep records of repairs and fixes for future reference via the ticket system

– Offer timely technical support and teach users how to utilize computers correctly

– Movement of users work stations and equipment

– Cleaning of equipment and work stations

– Asset tagging and labelling of network and computer equipment

– Day to day IT tasks.

This position offers paid A+ or N+ training and provides the intern with lots of experience.

