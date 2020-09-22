IT Intern Fixed Term (12 Months) Based in Cape Town

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:
– Computer maintenance
– Setting up hardware and installing and configure software and drivers
– Cable management
– Installing well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs etc.)
– Following up and the satisfaction of calls and asking for feedback on improving services.
– Troubleshoot system failures and provide solutions to restore functionality
– Keep records of repairs and fixes for future reference via the ticket system
– Offer timely technical support and teach users how to utilize computers correctly
– Movement of users work stations and equipment
– Cleaning of equipment and work stations
– Asset tagging and labelling of network and computer equipment
– Day to day IT tasks.
This position offers paid A+ or N+ training and provides the intern with lots of experience.