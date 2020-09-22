Senior .NET Developer

If you’re looking for a company that values their employees, appreciates family time and encourages growth by allowing one day of research every fortnight (where no one works but gets paid) to learn about new tech, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Based in Somerset West, this international software development company is taking the industry by storm. Developing crucial cloud-based software, their local and international reach is expanding year-on-year which has led to the growth of their .NET team.

The requirements

This role requires at least 6 years’ of .NET development experience, ideally focused on complex web applications.

You must have a passion for development and enjoy learning and growing in a team environment while developing quality code using C# as main language (or ASP.NET MVC).

While this will be a full-stack role, the role will be split between 65% back-end and 35% front-end, so having experience with SQL Sever, API’s, Azure, Angular (or similar) is a must.

Perks and benefits

Outside of the company growth, career development potential and training, you will also enjoy working with new technologies in a self-sufficient environment without micro-management.

Other soft perks include Vitality (your gym membership covered), medical aid, internet allowance and equipment supplied while working remotely, performance related bonuses, pension, free lunch on a Friday (when in the office) and up to 18 days leave.

The process

If you’d like to find out more about this role, send your updated CV to [Email Address Removed].

If you are shortlisted, I will give you a call to discuss the next steps. Good luck with your application.

