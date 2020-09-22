Snr .NET Developer

Passionate about .NET? Looking for a new challenging opportunity?
Keep reading, this might be the opportunity you have been looking for!
Requirements:
– BSc. (Computer Science) or similar
– 13-15 Years related experience
– C#, ASP.NET, Entity, SSRS, MVVM, MVC, TFS
– Advanced SQL skills
– Experience writing complex queries on large data sets
– Reside in Cape Town
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on www.hireresolve.co.za
