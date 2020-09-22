SQL DBA

DBA (SQL)

A brand-new opportunity to join an international, well-established software development company on a permanent basis has become available. You’ll be joining a high-performing team of DBAs who work closely with the software development- and QA teams to ensure that the MS SQL Server environments remain configured, responsive and highly available.

Required experience

– 8 years SQL DBA experience

– SQL Server [Phone Number Removed]; experience with database administration, installation and troubleshooting issues

– T-SQL Scripting experience

– Database Security

– Have in depth SQL internal knowledge

– Backup and recovery experience

– Replication experience

– Performance tuning on SQL queries / stored procedures

– Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm

– Possess exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to work with little or no supervision

Perks and benefits

Discussed at request.

