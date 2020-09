Technical internal sales and tender consultant

we are looking for a confident candidate who has experience in technical sales which include but not limited to , pumps, valves, fittings ,tools and machinery

responsibilities

Internal Sales

counter sales

quotations

following up on back orders and deliveries

negotiating on sales and orders

developing sales and marketing stratagies

Tenders

complete,manage and coordinate tenders

monitor various portels and distribute leads accordingly

follow up submitted tenders

