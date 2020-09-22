Technical Lead Developer

Apply by sending the following documents to [Email Address Removed]:

CV

Matric results

Tertiary education transcripts

Skills matrix

Introduction

We are currently looking to speak with highly skilled software developers who has a solid background and interest in software architecture.

This exciting new role is within a well-established organisation who only employ the top tier developers and IT professionals across South Africa. They have an international footprint and offer leading investment management services across South Africa and Europe and develop incredibly complex first grade software systems.

Skills and requirements

Strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions and standards.

Deep expertise and hands on experience with Web Applications and programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery and API’s.

Strong capability for backend development in C# .NET and MSSQL including .NET core, EntityFramework and T-SQL

Strong pattern knowledge – MVVM / MVC, Dependency Injection etc.

Strong grasp of security principles

Exposure to various forms of testing – Unit testing, integration testing etc.

Be able to communicate effectively through appropriate channels (Video Conferencing, Instant messaging, e-mail etc.)

Must be university degreed with excellent marks at university

Web Application Development:

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in web development

Prior experience which may be beneficial to this role:

Knowledge of FinTech software products

Strong business analysis skills

Please note interviews are currently taking place during lock down and you are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

