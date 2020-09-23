Our client in the Financial/Insurance industry is looking for a Snr Business Intelligence Analyst
The Position:
– Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models
– Analyse & design new business processes
– Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment
– Participate in transitioning the requirements to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear & complete understanding of the requirements
– Document these requirements and designs
– Perform testing to ensure that business requirements have been met
Qualification And Experience:
– Relevant diploma or degree
– Business Analyst qualification will be advantageous
– Exposure to cloud based web services and network architecture (AWS)
– Understanding of SQL database design and architecture
– 3-5 years related experience within Financial Services/Insurance
Knowledge And Skills:
– MS Office
– Sound financial services industry knowledge/context
– Content management processes and guidelines
– A good understanding of the system development life cycle