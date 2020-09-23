Business Intelligence Analyst

Our client in the Financial/Insurance industry is looking for a Snr Business Intelligence Analyst

The Position:

– Identify & define business requirements for new business models or changes to existing models

– Analyse & design new business processes

– Define & design changes to existing processes as required & ensure integration of changes into process environment

– Participate in transitioning the requirements to systems analysts & designers, and ensure a clear & complete understanding of the requirements

– Document these requirements and designs

– Perform testing to ensure that business requirements have been met

Qualification And Experience:

– Relevant diploma or degree

– Business Analyst qualification will be advantageous

– Exposure to cloud based web services and network architecture (AWS)

– Understanding of SQL database design and architecture

– 3-5 years related experience within Financial Services/Insurance

Knowledge And Skills:

– MS Office

– Sound financial services industry knowledge/context

– Content management processes and guidelines

– A good understanding of the system development life cycle

Learn more/Apply for this position