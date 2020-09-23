C# Developer (NodeJS)

ENVIRONMENT:

If you live to code, then a global Dev House in the sphere of online gaming, wants your passion for all things tech to join their team as their next C# Developer with strong NodeJS. Working in an agile environment, you will be involved in stand-ups, sprints, code reviews, testing & releasing new features. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering or similar, at least 5+ years coding experience having developed websites for both mobile & desktop and your tech toolset should include: C# with the ability to write reusable C# libraries, NodeJS, .Net Core, Net Framework, RESTful APIs, JavaScript, SQL Server, React & Object Oriented Programming. Examples of work donewith timelines; requirements & how solutions were met must be presented.

DUTIES:

Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes and bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Code reviews.

Deliver stable code.

Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5+ years developing code.

Experience developing websites for mobile and desktop.

Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met.

Experience/Solid Understanding in the following:

C#

.Net Core

.Net Framework

RESTful APIs

Skill for writing reusable C# libraries

JavaScript – Node.JS

React (or other modern

