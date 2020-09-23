C# Developer (NodeJS)

Sep 23, 2020

ENVIRONMENT:  

If you live to code, then a global Dev House in the sphere of online gaming, wants your passion for all things tech to join their team as their next C# Developer with strong NodeJS. Working in an agile environment, you will be involved in stand-ups, sprints, code reviews, testing & releasing new features. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering or similar, at least 5+ years coding experience having developed websites for both mobile & desktop and your tech toolset should include: C# with the ability to write reusable C# libraries, NodeJS, .Net Core, Net Framework, RESTful APIs, JavaScript, SQL Server, React & Object Oriented Programming. Examples of work donewith timelines; requirements & how solutions were met must be presented. 

 

DUTIES: 

  • Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings. 

  • Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes and bugs. 

  • Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features. 

  • Code reviews. 

  • Deliver stable code. 

  • Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development. 

  • Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs. 

 

REQUIREMENTS:  

Qualifications – 

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent. 

 

Experience/Skills – 

  • Minimum of 5+ years developing code. 

  • Experience developing websites for mobile and desktop. 

  • Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages. 

  • Proficient in spoken and written English. 

  • Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met. 

  • Experience/Solid Understanding in the following: 

  • C# 

  • .Net Core 

  • .Net Framework 

  • RESTful APIs 

  • Skill for writing reusable C# libraries 

  • JavaScript – Node.JS 

  • React (or other modern

