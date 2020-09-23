ENVIRONMENT: A CRM/CX and development company based in Cape Town is looking for a PHP Developer to join the existing team of developers. You will be responsible for managing back-end services and the interchange of data between the server and the users. Your primary focus will be the development of all server-side logic and ensuring high-performance and responsiveness to requests from the front-end. You will also be responsible for integrating the front-end elements built by your co-workers into the application. Therefore, a solid understanding of front-end technologies is necessary as well. DUTIES: Developing and maintaining the client’s application.

Conceptualization of feature updates and improvements to the software.

Testing and liaising with Testers to ensure that the application is appropriately tested before and after deployment.

Integration of user-facing elements developed by Front-end Developers.

Build efficient, testable, and reusable PHP modules.

Solve complex performance problems and architectural challenges. REQUIREMENTS: Strong knowledge of PHP web frameworks, (Symfony 2 & 3 primarily, Laravel or any other PHP framework).

Understanding the fully synchronous behaviour of PHP.

Understanding of MVC design patterns.

Understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3.

Knowledge of object-oriented PHP programming.

Understanding accessibility and security compliance.

Strong knowledge of the common PHP or web server exploits and their solutions.

Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

User authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments.

Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system.

Familiarity with limitations of PHP as a platform and its workarounds.

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

Familiarity with SQL databases and their declarative query languages.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git. Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial: Applications and Data – Amazon Web Services

Bootstrap

HTML5

JavaScript

MySQL

PostgreSQL

PHP 5 & 7

Sass

jQuery

DevOps

Bitbucket

Bower

Docker

Git

GitHub

Grunt

Npm

Composer

Packagist While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.