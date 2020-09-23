Project Manager – 12 Month Contract

Principle Accountabilities:
- Project Management duties with specific focus on stakeholder management, review of scope and management of progress and risks.
- Responsible for project planning, monitoring and reporting, tracking, financial control, risk and issue management and ensuring delivery.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Project Management related qualification
- 3-Year diploma or degree
- Project Management qualification
- Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Snr Project Manager (8 Years plus)
- Previous PM knowledge and skills.
- Familiar with Agile frameworks / methodologies
- Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements.
- Business acumen – recommended: IT delivery in the context of Claims management
- Worked in Financial Services or Insurance (Short term recommended)
- Understanding of the business environment
- Strong administrative and MS Office skills
- Must be able to Engage with internal and external stakeholders across the company (Jhb and Cape Town) as well as external service providers essential.
Essential hardware/software knowledge:
- Experience in using tools: PPO, SharePoint, JIRA, Confluence
- Familiar with the AGILE framework
- Agile formal training essential & must have worked within an Agile environment, and also must have used the Agile methodology and tools.