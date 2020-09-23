Project Manager – 12 Month Contract

Sep 23, 2020

Principle Accountabilities:

  • Project Management duties with specific focus on stakeholder management, review of scope and management of progress and risks.
  • Responsible for project planning, monitoring and reporting, tracking, financial control, risk and issue management and ensuring delivery.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Project Management related qualification
  • 3-Year diploma or degree
  • Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Snr Project Manager (8 Years plus)
  • Previous PM knowledge and skills.
  • Familiar with Agile frameworks / methodologies
  • Knowledge of Project governance and project lifecycle requirements.
  • Business acumen – recommended: IT delivery in the context of Claims management
  • Worked in Financial Services or Insurance (Short term recommended)
  • Understanding of the business environment
  • Strong administrative and MS Office skills
  • Must be able to Engage with internal and external stakeholders across the company (Jhb and Cape Town) as well as external service providers essential.

Essential hardware/software knowledge:

  • Experience in using tools: PPO, SharePoint, JIRA, Confluence
  • Familiar with the AGILE framework
  • Agile formal training essential & must have worked within an Agile environment, and also must have used the Agile methodology and tools.

