Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Need for a Project Manager who has 10 years + experience, to assist the business with management of the key strategic initiative
Tasks
– Project Management duties with specific focus on stakeholder management, review of scope and management of progress and risks
– Responsible for project planning, monitoring, and reporting, tracking, financial control, risk and issue management and ensuring delivery
Qualifications and experience
– Project Management related qualification
– 3-Year diploma or degree
– Project Management qualification
– Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Senior Project Manager
– Previous PM knowledge and skills
– Knowledge of project governance and project lifecycle requirements
– Business acumen – recommended: IT delivery in the context of Claims management
– Worked in Financial Services or Insurance (Short term recommended)
– Understanding of the business environment
– Strong administrative and MS Office skills
– Must be able to engage with internal and external stakeholders across Santam (JHB and Cape Town) as well as external service providers essential
Competencies
– Experience in using the following tools – PPO, SharePoint, JIRA, Confluence
– Familiar with the AGILE framework