Project Manager IT

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Need for a Project Manager who has 10 years + experience, to assist the business with management of the key strategic initiative

Tasks

– Project Management duties with specific focus on stakeholder management, review of scope and management of progress and risks

– Responsible for project planning, monitoring, and reporting, tracking, financial control, risk and issue management and ensuring delivery

Qualifications and experience

– Project Management related qualification

– 3-Year diploma or degree

– Project Management qualification

– Proven track record of working in a project environment as a Senior Project Manager

– Previous PM knowledge and skills

– Knowledge of project governance and project lifecycle requirements

– Business acumen – recommended: IT delivery in the context of Claims management

– Worked in Financial Services or Insurance (Short term recommended)

– Understanding of the business environment

– Strong administrative and MS Office skills

– Must be able to engage with internal and external stakeholders across Santam (JHB and Cape Town) as well as external service providers essential

Competencies

– Experience in using the following tools – PPO, SharePoint, JIRA, Confluence

– Familiar with the AGILE framework

Learn more/Apply for this position