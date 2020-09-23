Senior Software Developer ASP.Net

Minimum Requirements:
- BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification;
- MCDP – Visual Studio
Other:
- MCTS – SQL Server
Experience:
- ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development
- REST API Development
- Migration of ASP.net to .net core
- Design and development of new enterprise systems
- Estimation of project deliverables
- Implementation and use of patterns and best practices
- JavaScript frameworks e.g. jQuery
- Successful migration of at legacy systems
- Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems
- Testing and use of automated testing software
- Understanding of information security best practices and development standards
Preferable Experience but not required:
- SharePoint Development
- Integration between heterogeneous systems
- In understanding of the investment services industry.