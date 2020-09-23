Senior Software Developer ASP.Net

Minimum Requirements:

  • BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification;
  • MCDP – Visual Studio

Other:

  • MCTS – SQL Server

Experience:

  • ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development
  • REST API Development
  • Migration of ASP.net to .net core
  • Design and development of new enterprise systems
  • Estimation of project deliverables
  • Implementation and use of patterns and best practices
  • JavaScript frameworks e.g. jQuery
  • Successful migration of at legacy systems
  • Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems
  • Testing and use of automated testing software
  • Understanding of information security best practices and development standards

Preferable Experience but not required:

  • SharePoint Development
  • Integration between heterogeneous systems
  • In understanding of the investment services industry.

