Technical Lead – Cape Town

This company build systems which are recognised as world leaders in the delivery of strategic business research and analytics. They focus on building rich experiences for their clients through continuous innovation, allowing them to maintain competitive advantage.

They are placed in 15 countries with roughly 1400 staff and a further 1000 contributing analysts in over 80 countries globally.

The reports, analysis and forecasts done by this company are considered essential by business leaders for their cutting edge content, design and usability. Their clients include world multinationals banks, consultancies, libraries and business schools.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and develop high-performance, high-volume and high availability applications using proven Microsoft and open source frameworks and technologies.

Design and adopt an API first approach to enable client adoption and broader use within the applications landscape.

Work closely with product management and technical leaders to explore and suggest appropriate technical solutions to achieve required product features as well as monitoring technical progress against all delivery plans while, safeguarding functionality, scalability and performance.

Contribute to high level system documentation such as Context, Database Entity and Infrastructure diagrams.

Conduct independent research making recommendations on technical direction.

Ensure the following and adherence to Agile Engineering practices

Skills/Experience Required:

In depth understanding and experience developing end to end cloud applications

Good knowledge of Serverless, Cloud Native and Azure cloud practices

Understanding of DevOps practices

Microservices development and message ques

Experience managing/mentoring 2/3+ people

In depth hands on experience with C#, .NET Core and Angular

Experience with SQL server

