Network Engineer (3 month contract)

A leading Global Systems Integrator and Managed Services Provider has a 3-month contract position for a Network Engineer.

Description

Network engineers are responsible for building and maintaining the day-to-day operation of computer networks that companies and organizations rely on. These networks typically include an intranet, extranet, local area network (LAN), and wide area network (WAN).

We are looking for a Network Engineer who will be responsible for maintaining and administering our company’s computer networks. Your primary duties will include maintenance of computer networks, hardware, software, and other related systems, performing disaster recovery operations, protecting data, software, and hardware from attacks, and replacing faulty network hardware components when necessary. You will also be working closely with the users of our network in order to identify potential issues and fix existing problems. To be a successful candidate, you will need to have a strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware. You will also need to be able to implement, administer, and troubleshoot network devices including WAPs, firewalls, routers, switches, and controllers. A deep knowledge of application transport and network infrastructure protocols is highly desired.

Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.

Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning and implementing network security measures.

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.

Replacing faulty network hardware components when required.

Maintaining, configuring, and monitoring virus protection software and email applications.

Monitoring network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made.

Conferring with network users about solving existing system problems.

Operating master consoles to monitor the performance of networks and computer systems.

Coordinating computer network access and use.

Designing, configuring and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software.

Requirements

Cisco qualifications up to date

Configure and maintain switching and V-LANS

Senior resource with some architecture/design skills to ensure best practice

