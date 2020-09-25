Senior Java Developer

You serious about Java? Have experience with Crypto currencies?.. and more specifically ready to join and Agile and AMAZING team ? I have that opportunity for you !

Minimum Requirements:

Java Development (5 + year experience)

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

GIT

Rest Web Services

JPA / Hibernate

Database Design and Performance

Microservices / Strong Modular Design

Experience in the following additional technologies will be beneficial:

MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo

Kubernetes

Hazelcast

J2EE Web Development

NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

PHP (WordPress Modules)

Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, VUEjs

HTML5 Module and Themes

Phaser

Ionic

OpenFL

C++

Key Performance Indicators:

Develop defect free code.

Function within an agile team.

Attend and contribute to daily standups and other agile ceremonies.

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.

Deliver on sprint commitments.

Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.

Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions.

Take guidance from and support the team lead.

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.

Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.

Share knowledge with team members.

Adhere to coding quality standards including unit and integration testing requirements.

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

