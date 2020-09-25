Web Developer

The ideal candidate is a creative problem solver who will work in coordination with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain our next generation web tools. You must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects.
Responsibilities
Develop, revise, edit & optimize web tools
Work cross-functionally to enhance overall user experience of our platforms
Own various design tasks involved in the web and webtool development life cycle from start to finish