Oracle Database Administrator (CH600)

Ref no: CH600Our Cape Town-based client in the retail industry, is looking for an Oracle Database Administrator.The ideal candidate is an individual who has a great sense of responsibility and is passionate about Oracle and this extends to an interest in almost everything Oracle related. The candidate will need to be comfortable working within a team and with business users, confirming requirements and eventually implementing these solutions in production.We need the candidate to be an excellent team player with good communication skills and to share knowledge openly within the team and our customers.This individual needs to be strong technically and be able to challenge anything that would be of risk to the environment and promote all that could improve the environment.Excellent troubleshooting and analytic skills are required for a high-pressured environment where correct decision making is essential. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Installations, upgrades and configuration of various Oracle related products

System performance and availability

SQL Performance Tuning

Backup and Recovery

Patching and maintenance

Database security

Teamwork and knowledge sharing

Adherence to change control and governance

Documentation

Contribute in developer forums

After hours support and standby

BAU and Project Support

Capacity management

QUALIFICATIONS

BSc/BComm in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Essential)

Oracle Certification OCA/OCP

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE

At least 4-8 years of experience as a Database Administrator

Capacity planning, Performance Tuning, Backup and Recovery

Retail experience (advantageous) or DBA experience within a large business

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIESEssential Competencies

Oracle DB (11g, 12c)

ASM

Database security

Oracle Application Server

WebLogic (11g, 12c)

Performance Tuning

SQL

RMAN

Shell Scripting

OEM Cloud Control 12c/13c

Advantageous Competencies:

RMS

Oracle EBS (Finance & HR)

Oracle OBIEE

Replication ( Golden Gate / Data Guard )

PL/SQL

OID/OAM

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

Ability to adapt and take on new skills and initiatives

Excellent communication skills

Self-Starter

Highly self-motivated

Attention to detail

Teamwork

General:

