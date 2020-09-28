Quality System Controller

The main purpose of the job is to maintain food safety and quality management systems to ensure that the quality department contributes positively to the plant meeting various audit requirements, for all retailers supplied from UHT and Ice cream Plants.Minimum RequirementsMust have a completed National Diploma in Food Technology / Analytical Chemistry / BSc Food Science or equivalent.

Must have at least 2 years’ experience in a quality management and food safety environment.

Must have experience in the implementation FSSC 22000 / HACCP.

Must have experience in allergen control plans.

High attention to detail.

Good interpersonal skills.

Strict with implementing standards.

Exceptional organisational skills.

Ability to sustain routine admin.

A sound knowledge of Food processing and Woolworths Code of Practice.Duties and ResponsibilitiesProviding feedback on customer complaints, conducting root cause, and corrective action efforts.

Follow up on corrective and preventative actions for each non-conformance detected.

Custodian of the CPA and notice of changes.

Coordinates HACCP/ Food safety risk assessments, audits and reviews.

Coordinates monthly food safety and quality meetings and annual reviews.

Monitoring and executing traceability exercises and report any non-conformances.

Manage pest control monthly visits and services.

Review food safety and quality data and provide input as required.

Supervise quality checks on final products during production.

Conduct routine and ad-hoc checks on production records.

Coordination of internal audits.

Conducting internal audits on various elements of food safety system.

Provides training and awareness to plant employees.

Keep training matrix of each department with regards to HACCP/ Food safety, GMP’s or required training.

Complete monthly quality reports.

Spend 20% of time on floor reviewing quality activities in all departments.

Liaison with regulatory bodies –information requirements.

Recipe, ingredients & product information management.

Allergen management in the factory.

Scheduling and conducting aspects of quality.

Working on electronic systems (Woolworths FPI system, UTZ system, etc.).

