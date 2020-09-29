ENVIRONMENT: A digital advertising agency who prides itself on creating bespoke solutions to clients, seeks a talented & proactive Junior – Mid Full Stack Developer (PHP) who enjoys tackling new tech, solving interesting challenges & designing exceptional products. You will require at least 4+ years’ experience in a Full Stack or Backend role, strong PHP with modern frameworks like Laravel, experience working in an Agile environment (Scrum) & skilled using Vue, jQuery, Angular, React, HTML5, SASS, CSS, Git and CMS’s including WordPress. DUTIES: Work with technical leadership to implement new, improve on and maintain services and products.

Evaluate and adopt new technologies.

Maintain and where necessary promote best practices. REQUIREMENTS: 4+ Years’ experience in a Backend or Full-Stack software development role.

Strong experience with PHP, Modern Backend frameworks Laravel etc.).

Exposure to modern Front End frameworks – Vue, jQuery, Angular, React, etc.

WordPress and other CMS’s.

HTML5, SASS & CSS.

GIT, Version Control understanding to a high level.

Experience working in an Agile environment (SCRUM). Advantageous – Experience in any other server-side languages.

Experience building distributed systems leveraging AWS or other cloud services.

DevOps experience. ATTRIBUTES: Strong Interpersonal skills with emphasis on verbal and written communication.

Comfortable taking initiative and works well in a team.

Willing to learn from others. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.