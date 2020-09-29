|
ENVIRONMENT:
A digital advertising agency who prides itself on creating bespoke solutions to clients, seeks a talented & proactive Junior – Mid Full Stack Developer (PHP) who enjoys tackling new tech, solving interesting challenges & designing exceptional products. You will require at least 4+ years’ experience in a Full Stack or Backend role, strong PHP with modern frameworks like Laravel, experience working in an Agile environment (Scrum) & skilled using Vue, jQuery, Angular, React, HTML5, SASS, CSS, Git and CMS’s including WordPress.
DUTIES:
REQUIREMENTS:
Advantageous –
ATTRIBUTES:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.