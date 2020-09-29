UI Designer

My client is looking for a talented UI Designer to apply their impeccable design skills and best-practice capabilities to the fast-paced and ever evolving e-commerce environment. You should be passionate about creating digital products that push the innovation boundaries.

Responsibilities

Ã¢û€”Â Creating designs for desktops, mobile and mobile app platforms.

Ã¢û€”Â Develop design concepts and user interface designs that are on brand and inline with the company strategy

Ã¢û€”Â Work with the front-end development team to turn user centred designs into interactive interfaces

Ã¢û€”Â Seeing all projects through from concept, design to production

Ã¢û€”Â Maintenance and evolution of style guides

Ã¢û€”Â Identify opportunities to build new features or make improvements

Skills & Experience

Ã¢û€”Â Proficiency in Sketch, Invision, and other visual design and wireframing tools.

Ã¢û€”Â High-level understanding of HTML, CSS

Ã¢û€”Â Proven UI experience

Ã¢û€”Â Demonstrable UI design skills with a strong portfolio

Ã¢û€”Â Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards and prototyping

Ã¢û€”Â Ability to review current design of platforms and identify areas of improvement.

Ã¢û€”Â Strong analytical and project management skills.

Personal Attributes

Ã¢û€”Â Hardworking, self-motivated and passionate about being part of a fast paced industry and team

Ã¢û€”Â Creative problem-solver and strategic thinker

Ã¢û€”Â Critical thinking

