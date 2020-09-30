Data Architect – Cape Town – R930k

One of the country’s leading financial services groups with a focus on Wealth, Asset Management and Insurance, is looking for a meticulous and experienced Data Architect. You will be responsible for developing, optimizing and overseeing their data systems.

The right person is one who has experience in data analysis and management, with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Essential Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree

– Strong knowledge of database structure systems and data mining

– 5+ years’ Enterprise Data Warehouse Architecture, Solutions and Development

– Agile experience working in SCRUM

– Azure experience – beneficial

