Data Manager

Are you a master of managing data?

Is this you?

When you see large volumes of ill organized data, you run towards it, whilst others run away. You’re able to analyze and make sense of data so that even those with the most limited data knowledge can understand it.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be the master of the database, which will allow you full autonomy and control. From the start you will use your skills to consolidate all company data and create a master file that no one gets to without going through you. You will be responsible for the ERP data migration from Omni to NetSuite. You’ll have the opportunity to start something new within the organisation and make a mark that will last forever.

Where you’ll be doing it

A leading renewable energy organization that is fast paced, continuously growing and focused on the development of their team.

What you’ll need

Experience within a data focused role, preferable with a background in data migration and consolidation. Past exposure to managing and backing up a master file is essential as well as advanced excel and admin skills.

What you’ll get

The opportunity to work for a company that has experienced year on year growth and is developing with the times. The ability to grow within the organisation as well as competitive market salary and fantastic work culture.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley Gordon on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed].

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

