Senior .Net Developer
Description
Eat, sleep, code, and repeat! Is this you? Is coding your passion?
This company is the leader in their field of expertise and in the country and they are looking for a developer who is edgy, keen on building an online environment that works like a well-oiled machine and is meticulous in doing so.
We are looking for the CSS to our HTML – a perfect fit!
In addition, this person has can turn code into functional art, of sorts, and will be given source code good enough that it just could change the view of the world!
Interested? Great! Then step forward and show us the strength of your algorithms.
Requirements
Minimum requirements:
- Must love to work in a team
- Strong leadership qualities with the ability to mentor/coach
- Must be able to lead projects well
- Relevant qualification – Computer Science degree or Diploma
- 5+ years’ .NET experience – full stack
- Must work well within an agile software development environment
- Working knowledge of the Scrum methodology’s principles and processes
- Working knowledge of relational databases – MSSQL & MySQL
- Working knowledge of API design and distributed backend systems
- Current and up to date experience in web technologies utilizing SOA patterns
- Knowledge of OOP design and patterns
- Experience using PHP or the willingness to learn
- Strong use of source code repositories
- Ability to provide creative and innovative ideas for new developments and/or improvements on existing systems
- Ability to provide accurate documentation on technical specifications and code standards (when required) Key competencies:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills (English)
- Ability to work and learn independently
- Willingness to learn and develop
- Self-motivated and driven
- Ability to communicate technical, complex concepts to relevant stakeholders
- To be able to work methodically
- Must be able to adapt to changing situations and circumstances
What will you be doing, exactly?
- You will be responsible for the maintenance and enhancement of all software applications by:
- Analysing business requirements and design technical solutions to meet them
- Identifying, troubleshooting and debugging defects
- Managing individual project priorities, deadlines and deliverables
- Provide 3rd level support by investigating and resolving incidents in accordance
Benefits
Our benefits are second to none – the icing on the culture cake:
- We provide you with the most important meal of the day – and a little more Staff breakfast– cereal / toast; as much coffee as you want
- R500 Food allowance (part of cash component) for lunch provision
- We look after your well being and encourage a healthy lifestyle We pay 100% of your medical aid (Discovery& Vitality) – so no deduction unless you want to add a beneficiary
- We also give you free internet – ADSL to the value of R875.00 or Fiber
- We think of your future too Retirement Annuity – up to 5% company contribution in your first year; 7.5% thereafter
THE CHERRY ON TOP!!!
- We reward performance! Quarterly paid-out bonuses of up to 20% of your basic annual salary (per year) so long as company targets are met.
- Quarterly individual performance recognition awards.
- Even bigger Annual individual awards for the company that outshine the rest
- Team buildings are a big deal as well as other cultural activities which happen regularly
To apply for this absolutely exciting opportunity with a really great company submit your updated and detailed CV to theresa#geotech DOT co DOT za