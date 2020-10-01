Data Engineer

Data Engineers build and support data pipelines and datamarts built off those pipelines. Both must be scalable, repeatable and secure. The Data Engineer helps to facilitate gathering data from a variety of different sources, in the correct format, assuring that it conforms to data quality standards and assuring that downstream users can get to that data timeously. This role functions as a core member of an agile team. These professionals are responsible for the infrastructure that provides insights from raw data, handling and integrating diverse sources of data seamlessly. They enable solutions, by handling large volumes of data in batch and real-time by leveraging emerging technologies from both the big data and cloud spaces. Additional responsibilities include developing proof of concepts and implements complex big data solutions with a focus on collecting, parsing, managing, analysing and visualising large datasets. They know how to apply technologies to solve the problems of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats to deliver innovative solutions. Data Engineering is a technical job that requires substantial expertise in a broad range of software development and programming fields. These professionals have a knowledge of data analysis, end user requirements and business requirements analysis to develop a clear understanding of the business need and to incorporate these needs into a technical solution. They have a solid understanding of physical database design and the systems development lifecycle. This role must work well in a team environment.

Job Objectives

Work Complexity: * Architects Data analytics framework. * Translates complex functional and technical requirements into detailed architecture, design, and high performing software. * Leads Data and batch/real-time analytical solutions leveraging transformational technologies. * Works on multiple projects as a technical lead driving user story analysis and elaboration, design and development of software applications, testing, and builds automation tools.

Main Job Objectives: 1. Development and Operations 2. Database Development and Operations 3. Policies, Standards and Procedures 4. Communications 5. Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery 6. Research and Evaluation 7. Coaching/ Mentoring

Qualifications

Essential: 4 years Bachelors degree in computer science, computer engineering, or equivalent work experience AWS Certification at least to associate level

Experience

Essential:

5+ years Data engineering or software engineering

3-5 years demonstrated experience leading teams of engineers

2+ years Big Data experience

5+ years experience with Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes

2+ years Could AWS experience

At least 2 years demonstrated experience with agile or other rapid application development methods – Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum

5 years demonstrated experience with object oriented design, coding and testing patterns as well as experience in engineering (commercial or open source) software platforms and large scale data infrastructures.

Desirable:

5+ years Retail Operations experience

Knowledge and Skills

Essential: *Creating data feeds from on-premise to AWS Cloud (2 years) *Support data feeds in production on break fix basis (2 years) *Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool (4 years) *Manipulating data using python and pyspark (2 years) *Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop (2 years) *Devop for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment (2 years) * Extensive knowledge in different programming or scripting languages * Expert knowledge of data modeling and understanding of different data structures and their benefits and limitations under particular use cases.

Further technical skills required: * Capability to architect highly scalable distributed systems, using different open source tools. * Big Data batch and streaming tools * Talend (1 year) * AWS: EMR, EC2, S3 (1 year) * Python (1 year) * PySpark or Spark (1 year) – Desirable * Business Intelligence Data modelling (3 years) * SQL (3 years)

